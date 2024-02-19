Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

