Aviva PLC Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,077 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 650,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

