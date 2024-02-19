Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $112.17 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

