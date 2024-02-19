Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

GOLD opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

