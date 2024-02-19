Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.52 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

