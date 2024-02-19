Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Best Buy by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

