Blackstone Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $127.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 961,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

