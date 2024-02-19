Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $31.56 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

