Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 164.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL's holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,521,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after purchasing an additional 607,462 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $19.13.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

