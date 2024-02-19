Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

