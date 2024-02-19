BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.67 and a beta of 1.91. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

