Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $197.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

