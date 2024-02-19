Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $197.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,477.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

