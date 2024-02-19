Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.63 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,195.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.
