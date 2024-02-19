Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.63 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,195.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.