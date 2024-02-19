Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,353.57

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353.57 ($29.72).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.48) to GBX 2,660 ($33.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
BHP Group Stock Up 2.1 %
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
