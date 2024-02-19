Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,353.57

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353.57 ($29.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.48) to GBX 2,660 ($33.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,403.50 ($30.35) on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,862 ($36.15). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,498.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,392.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

