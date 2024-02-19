Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target at $168.11

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

