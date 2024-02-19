Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$61.14

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.14.

MTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.26 and a 12 month high of C$69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

