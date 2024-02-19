Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $21.00

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of STOK opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

