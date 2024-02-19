Brokers Issue Forecasts for Appian Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Appian in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of APPN opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. Appian has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,338. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

