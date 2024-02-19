Brokers Issue Forecasts for NanoXplore Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NanoXplore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.07 on Monday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

