Brokers Set Expectations for CBIZ, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CBIZ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.
Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
NYSE:CBZ opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
