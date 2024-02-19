Brokers Set Expectations for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

