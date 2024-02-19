Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $183.79 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average is $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

