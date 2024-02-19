BWS Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Immersion in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Immersion’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 9,488 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,422,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,145.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 72,625 shares of company stock worth $547,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

