CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAE. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

CAE Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE:CAE opened at C$25.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. CAE has a one year low of C$24.75 and a one year high of C$33.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.