Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,170,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106,306 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,770,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

