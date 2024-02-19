Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

PAYO stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,279.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,770,179 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,264.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,279.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,770,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,264.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,467 shares of company stock worth $482,754. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 119.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,648,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 1,443,155 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

