Cargojet (CJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.
Cargojet stock opened at C$120.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.87. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$132.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.10%.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
