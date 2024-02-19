Cargojet (CJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$120.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.87. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$132.50.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Laurentian upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.