Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $781.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 762,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 108,579 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

