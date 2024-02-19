Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
TAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TAST
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carrols Restaurant Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.