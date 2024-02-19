Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

