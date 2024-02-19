CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $139,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $3,500,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 137.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

