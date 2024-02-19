Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

