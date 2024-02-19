Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.61.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $321.91 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.