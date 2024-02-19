Cedar Fair, L.P. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

