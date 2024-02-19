Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $151.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

