Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,117 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $38,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $35.94 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.