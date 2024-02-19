Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. Equities research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

