Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. Equities research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.