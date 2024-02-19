China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Head-To-Head Review

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Merchants Bank and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.46 $20.51 billion $3.94 4.97 Sentage $160,000.00 56.38 -$2.56 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Sentage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

