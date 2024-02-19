Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

