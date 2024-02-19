Choreo LLC Buys 3,858 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 58,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

