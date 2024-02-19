Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 99,419 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $127.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

