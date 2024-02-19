Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of research firms have commented on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.