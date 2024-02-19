Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,517,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.