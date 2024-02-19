Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CFG opened at $31.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

