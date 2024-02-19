Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

