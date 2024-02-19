ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Critical Survey

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -97.92% -72.26% -44.33% UFP Technologies 10.72% 25.37% 16.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.10%. UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $222.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and UFP Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 8.77 -$16.43 million ($0.90) -8.13 UFP Technologies $353.79 million 4.17 $41.79 million $5.44 35.53

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats ClearPoint Neuro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

