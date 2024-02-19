CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.