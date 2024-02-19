Cognex Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cognex in a report released on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Cognex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.13 on Monday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.