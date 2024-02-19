Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,832 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FHN opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.