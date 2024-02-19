Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

